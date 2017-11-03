Single mum of one, Tonto Dikeh joined Kokun foundation as they cooked food for charity today!

The light skinned actress shared the pictures on her instagram page and wrote;

Working with Mr kokun is always a pleasure..

Serving and helping people who can’t repay you back has been my greatest source of Happiness and joy..

Giving has become such a huge part of my life and am only grateful to God for blessing me to be a blessing…

I can only wish,pray and ensure my son takes after me for there is great blessing in Helping others..

Thanks Mr Kok for your Unending contribution to humanity..

@kokunfoundation

@t_d_foundation #KINGTONTO#MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #FAMILY

Dikeh was born into the family of seven, she lost her mother at the age of 3. Dikeh is the 3rd child out of her 5 siblings, and two siblings from her step-mother. Dikeh studied Petrochemical Engineering in the prestigious Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

In August 2015 Tonto traditionally married Oladunni Churchill by February 2016, she welcomed her first child, (Andre Omodayo Churchill). In 22 June 2016, Tonto Dikeh celebrated her Instagram followers after she clocked one million followers on the picture sharing platform.

On International Women’s Day in 2017, Tonto came forth with a video confession of being a victim of domestic violence and getting infected with STDs in her marriage by Oladunni Churchill. Before this, there had been speculations that her marriage had hit the rocks because of her husband’s infidelity with one of his protégé, Rosaline Meurer.

On her Instagram page, Dikeh accused Churchill of murdering their unborn child through domestic violence and being an internet fraudster, popularly known as ‘yahoo boy’.

More photos below…

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)