This is to inform the general public that online application for admission into the 70th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna has commenced. Admission into NDA is open to both Male and Female Nigerians.

Screening Test Date and RequirementsThe screening test will be conducted as phase one of the Post-UTME screening and is scheduled to hold on “Saturday 19th May, 2018”

Therefore, all eligible candidates are to bring along their Acknowledgement Form, Screening Test Admission Card, JAMB result slip and TWO (2) postcard sized (35 x 5 inches) photographs to the Screening Test Centre.

The photographs should show only from the chest upwards and should contain the candidate’s Name, JAMB Reg No, State, Screening Test Centre, Course of study and Signature at the back.

Only successful candidates at the NDA Screening Test will subsequently be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board (phase 2 of the screening test) following which the list of admitted candidates will be published.

Nature and Duration of Training

Candidates admitted into NDA for Regular Course wilt , undergo military and academic training as Officer Cadets for a duration of 5 years for Nigerian Army cadets 4 years for Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air force cadets.

On successful completion of training, graduands will earn a honours degree in a core discipline (B.Sc, BEng, BA). They will equally earn a Presidential Commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Administration

All Regular Course cadets will train in NDA and the cost of their administration and logistics will be borne by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Reference Materials

In response to requests from candidates for reference materials, the Academy has offered a Compendium of Past Questions & Answers at a token fee to interested candidates. This can be purchased from the Registry, NDA.

Screening Test Conditions

Only candidates who satisfied the admission requirements and must have the UTME score of 180 for Arts & Social Sciences and Science while 210 score for Engineering courses will be enabled to print the Screening Test Admission Card and participate in the NDA Screening Test at the Centre of choice.

Requirements for Admission into Academic Departments of the Nigerian Defence Academy

To be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), a candidate must have the following:

Minimum of 5 credit passes at SSCE (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB) or GCE ‘O’ Level obtained in not more than 2 sittings relevant to the Faculty of their choices.

Credit in English Language and Mathematics.

At least two supporting relevant credits to the compulsory credits in Faculty of Military Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences while that of Faculty of Science is shown in the columns for compulsory and relevant credits. However, only one supporting relevant credit is required in the Faculty of Engineering.

Be at least 17 years old and not more than 21 years old as at the month of August in the year of entry into the Academy (2018). Note that candidates who desire to join the Nigerian Air Force must be between 17 and 18 years old at entry, and also the Nigerian Army has suspended the enlistment of female candidates in her Regular Combatant programme in NDA.

Must not be less than 1.68 metres tall for male and 1.65 metres for female.

Must be medically and physically fit and must be of good moral character.

Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.

Present a Certificate of State of Origin obtained from a Local Government Area or a Certificate of State Indigeneship from the Office of the State Governor.

Working knowledge of French Language will be an added advantage.

Furthermore, candidates are to note the following:

Candidates awaiting results are not qualified. Application forms submitted without results will not be accepted.

Only examination results of not more than 5 years old from the date of examination will be accepted.

Currently, admission into the Academy is for both male and female Nigerians only, and is limited to Army and Navy in the case of female candidates.

A.) Course Requirements for Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

1.) Course: B.Sc Accounting

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Accounting and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

Commerce, Government, Civic Education, Geography History and Economics

2.) Course: B.Sc Economics

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Economics and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

Accounts, Commerce, Government, Civic Education, Geography and History

3.) Course: BA French

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, French and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

Economics, Geography, Government, Civic Education, History, Arabic, CRK/IRK and any Nigerian Languages

4.) Course: B.Sc Geography

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Geography and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

History, Economics, Government, Civic Education, Physics, Chemistry and Biology (preference will be given to those having credits in social science subjects)

5.) Course: BA History and War Studies

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, History or Government/Civil Education and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

Economics, Geography, Commerce, French, Literature in English, CRK/IRK and any Nigerian Languages

6.) Course: B.Sc Political Science and Defence Studies

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Government/Civic Education and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

History, Economics, French and Geography, Literature in English, CRK/IRK and any Nigerian Language

7.) Course: B.Sc Psychology

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Biology and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

Economics, Government, Civic Education, Chemistry and Geography

B.) Course Requirements for Faculty of Military Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies

1.) Course: BSc Intelligence and Cyber Security Studies

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Physics and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

Economics/Geography Chemistry/Biology, Computer Studies

2.) Course: Logistics and Supply Chain Management

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Economics and Mathematics

Relevant Credits:

Chemistry, Government, History and Geography or Accounting

C.) Course Requirements for Faculty of Engineering

1.) Course: B.Eng Civil

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

Relevant Credits:

Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Biology, Geography and Building Engineering Drawing

2.) Course: B.Eng Electrical and Electronics

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

Relevant Credits:

Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Biology, Geography, Electronic Engineering and Basic Electricity

3.) Course: B.Eng Mechanical

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

Relevant Credits:

Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics, Biology and Geography

D.) Course Requirements for Faculty of Science

1.) Course: B.Sc Biological Sciences

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry

Relevant Credits:

Any one of the listed subjects: Physics, Further Mathematics or Agricultural Science

2.) Course: B.Sc Chemistry

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

Relevant Credits:

Any one of the listed subjects: Biology or Further Mathematics

3.) Course: B.Sc Computer Science

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics and Physics

Relevant Credits:

Any two of the listed subjects: Chemistry, Further Mathematics, Biology and Computer Studies

4.) Course: B.Sc Mathematics

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics and Physics

Relevant Credits:

Any two of the listed subjects: Chemistry, Additional/Further Mathematics and Biology

5.) Course: B.Sc Physics

General Requirement:

5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings including English Language and Mathematics

Compulsory Credits:

English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Relevant Credits:

Any one of the listed subjects: Biology, Further Mathematics and Technical Drawing and Agricultural Science

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates are to visit: http://www.ndaapplications.net/ to apply.

When the page opens, Click “Purchase Access Code” and fill in their details to pay for their application via REMITA after first obtaining their ORDER ID and REMITA Retrieval Reference (RRR) Code in the sum of N3,500.00 only. Please note that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted.

Submission of Applications

Applications forms are to be submitted together with the scanned SSCE results online. On submission of the online application, candidates are to download an Acknowledgement Form. Applicants applying for admission into NDA must also apply to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), and must select NDA as first choice institution. Such applicants are expected to sit for the Jamb Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Application Closing Date

9th February, 2018.

