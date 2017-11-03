A former ​governor of ​Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, ​says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki among other defectors to the All Progressives Congress, APC, were free to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also spoke on speculations that some conditions were given to Atiku ahead of his return to the former ruling party.”​Atiku, Saraki and all of them are most welcome back. Because they are all PDP invention, they are all PDP children, they are all our own material, no matter where they go, their political DNA is PDP. No matter how they tried to run away, you cannot run away from your soul”, he told Premium Times.

​”​About giving conditions, I don’t think my brother Atiku was giving any condition. Who gave him such conditions? They are welcome back to where they are cherished, where they are admired, where they were made what they are,” he added.

On his presidential ambition, he said the PDP must choose a loyal party member the party can vouch for.

​”​I know that many others will also join the race. But what is important for us to know is that, in whatever we do, we restore that thing called trust in the party. We should also put Nigeria first. At the end, whoever should emerge from the party as candidate after primaries should be a candidate who is owned by PDP, who knows PDP and who PDP people knows,” he said.

Lamido further said the current administration is confused and was unprepared for governance.

“They went into the government unprepared, that is why they must continue churning out lies to mask their failure. During the campaign they kept saying PDP is Boko Haram, we are evil, and we were demonised. Now they are in government, they failed to move away from a political party seeking position to a party as an institution and a government.

“But because they have no simple sense of what is known as government and governance, they kept on with the same propaganda. And if you speak about the government which you have the right to speak, the operators and propagandists of the party called APC will mock you. It is very dangerous for a government to be mocking its citizen.

“They are utterly irrational and don’t know what is called leadership. They are simply sitting there on privilege, but they are thinking the government is their own right. Somebody who contributed nothing to the evolution of political Nigeria is today calling the shot in Nigerian government. And the culture of lies became their art of governance.

“When President was sick, he was taken abroad. Lai and Adesina were saying he was taking some antibiotics, he is just resting, and he is healthy, bla, bla. But when Buhari came back, he said he was sick. When Yar’Adua was sick, the same Lai and others were demanding for their right to know their president’s health condition, even the way he eats. But now they are in the government, we are now overwhelmed with tonnes of lies,” he declared.

