At that time, friends of Sasay declared war with Skales on Twitter, but that didn’t stop the rapper and singer from unveiling Leyla to his fans on Instagram. In his words: ‘Just to clear the air this the special one am with @leyla_konjo.

But now the tables have turned, as Skales has now been dumped by his Ethiopian girlfriend who was nicknamed ‘Mrs.Skales’ by her followers.Yesterday, Leyla posted a beautiful photo of herself and captioned it: “Instead of ‘single’ as a marital status, they should put ‘independently owned and operated’. I’m already on the next one,”

When a fan dropped a comment to hype praises by calling her ‘Mrs. Skales’, a title she had adopted, Leyla immediately rebuked the title and demanded that she’s addressed by her name, and has no more time for games.

