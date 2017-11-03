The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is recruiting for the position of Detective Assistant (DA) for 2017 in the following states: Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Kwara.

The Commission is a Nigerian law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes such as Advance Fee Fraud and money laundering.Below are necessary requirements:

DA ( Detective Assistant)

(1) Five credits at SSCE including Mathematics and English

Age: 22yrs

Time: 8.00 Daily

Date: 3-4th November

Venue: No 16 Rev’d Oyedebo Crescent Iyaganku GRA Ibadan.

How to apply

Interested candidates are expected to go along with their curriculum vitae (CV), passport photographs, original copies of their credentials and other relevant documents for sightings.

Candidates should report to the nearest zonal office for physical screening on Friday, 3rd November, 2017 while graduates can submit their CVs at different nearest zonal offices.

Note: Candidates should go along with white shorts/round neck tee-shirts for the exercise.

