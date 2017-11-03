The birth of a ‘wonder boy’, simply referred to as ‘Daddy Samuel’, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has turned the residence of his parents into a sort of miracle healing centre.

According to News agency of Nigeria, people from far and near have been besieging the house daily to seek spiritual assistance from the two month-old baby said to have spoken in the cradle – two weeks after birth. Samuel, whose parents claimed was born with a bunch of leaves bonded by a strand of hair, was said to possess a special healing power.

Mr Olusola Ajayi, Samuel’s father, said: “My wife gave birth on the 28th of August after a bunch of leaves came out of her womb and we were amazed after he began to talk, charging us to proclaim his coming to the world. According to the parents, mysterious powers of Samuel, born at a Comprehensive Health Centre in Akure, became noticeable when a bunch of leaves was said to have preceded his coming out of the mother’s womb. Two weeks later, Samuel shocked us and his three older brothers when he instructed us to proclaim his coming to the world.

However, the baby did not talk when NAN correspondents visited, and neither could the parents show the said bunch of leaves nor play the recording of the boy’s speech that was being circulated round town. Yet, they insisted on his miraculous birth.

T he parents, who recently relocated from Lagos, said they had made several attempts to abort the boy’s pregnancy due to economic hardship in the upkeep of the three boys they had before Samuel.

Some of the visitors who visited the house said they were there to satisfy their curiosity and to seek spiritual assistance.

Pastor Gabriel Oluwadamilare of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Shalom Parish, Ikorodu, Lagos State described the baby as a true messenger of God.

Oluwadamilare said that circumstances that surrounded the birth of new born baby also happened in the Bible. I actually came to see the glory and I have no doubt about it. My stand is that what happened is true because nothing is impossible for God to do.

One of the workers at the place, Maruf Akande, also known as Alfa, said the whole situation was a wonder to him, saying that the baby started speaking when he was two weeks old.

According to Akande, who claimed to be the manager of the spiritual centre, people have been coming to the place for the past one month, and the baby’s parents have not rested due to the huge crowd that keeps coming. The service rendered was free initially but we have started collecting a consultation fee of N500 per head with a view to reducing the crowd. yet they keep coming. People who need help come from far places – Lagos, Abuja and even overseas and they can testify to God’s glory.

The baby only spoke twice and since then he has transfered the spirit to his mother who can heal anyone each time she carried the baby to her bosom. The whole thing started when this baby Samuel started saying after two weeks that his parents should announce his glory to the whole world,” Akande said.

He said that no fewer than 300 people registered at the centre every day.

