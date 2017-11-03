HKN Boss, Davido revealed this shocking news during a one on one Interview with the Ukraine-based Ghanaian Tv Personality “Magdaline Nonkwia” on the show “A Moment with Madlyn” when He touched down Ukraine to kick off with His 30 Billion World Tour.

In this very interesting Interview, He opened up on His Life, His Journey so far in the Music Industry and what determines Him jumping on a track.

When asked what He looks for before He makes collabos with other artists, He said, nowadays He just have to like the song before He can jump on it.

He added that He doesn’t like it when He’s literally forced to jump on a track, that if it happens it happens and is perfect when it happens at the right time and at the right place.

Using Humblesmiths’ Hit song “Osinachi ” as an example, the Singer said ” I probably won’t have done that song if i did not fall out with my Babymama’s family, I used that song to reply them” play video,download

