ANTHONY Joshua still rearing to go after his 10th round TKO of Carlos Takam. But in actual terms, what is Anthony Joshua’s net worth? Completesports business report. British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has left no stone unturned after recording another milestone in his illustrious boxing career when he defeated Cameroonian-French boxer Carlos Takam to retain his IBF and WBA title. Just recently, Nigeria recorded a double head win over Cameroun in Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers an then go on to qualify for the global soccer event after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo. But Anthony gave Nigerians in Diasporas another bragging right in global boxing with odds backing him; his bout with the Cameroonian-French boxer Carlos Takam at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium was a stroll in the park.Joshua raked in millions of pounds during his career, but his biggest payday came after his blockbuster fight with Vladimir Klitschko earlier this year.

Over 90,000 fans watched as he won with a stunning knockout and pocketed between £10million and £15million. But what is the boxer’s net worth?

What is Anthony Joshua’s net worth?

Joshua is worth an estimated £16.7million ($22million), according to Forbes’ 2017 list of highest paid athletes in the world. The British-born Nigerian boxer is ranked 89 on the list and is the second richest active boxer on the planet – beaten only by Canelo Alvarez.

Joshua’s net worth was broken down as £14million ($18.5million) from winnings and prize money and £2.7million ($3.5million) from endorsements.

The 28-year-old has lucrative sponsorships deals with a number of global brands including Under Armour, Jaguar, Beats and StubHub.

PASSION FOR MORE MONEY

Unknown to many; Joshua’s passion to earn more money is genetic to say the least. The ever smiling boxer has his roots from Shagamu and he is always fond of his people back home. Just like their Ijebu neighbours, the people of Shagamu share similar traits and mentality towards money management.

The owner of the laundrette Joshua frequents revealed earlier this year that the boxer has always been keen to earn money.

Muqeem Bakhtari said: “I remember when he was young, him going ‘what do I have to do to make money’.

“He used to come to me to ask me about business. The thing is then he was a bit quieter, now he’s a bit louder.

“Everything that comes out of his mouth is words of respect.”

Anthony Joshua’s career stats

Anthony is undefeated in 19 professional fights and he has had a hugely successful career.

He turned pro after winning the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics and has gone on to claim IBF, WBA and IBO titles.

Joshua was ranked as the world’s best heavyweight by Transnational Boxing Ranking Board earlier this month and has successfully maintained that record after his fight with Takam last month.

