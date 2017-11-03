A 19-year-old Nigerian girl identified as Angel Nwodo who got married last weekend, has taken to Facebook to share photos from her Facebook page as she thanks God for a successful traditional wedding and prayed for fellow ladies out there.

Angel who claimed that she is 19, took to her Facebook page to tell her female friends of how God is going to give them the man they deserve. She wrote: Hello ladies God will give u cute rich and caring husband like mine he will giv u a man who will wipe ur tears away thank God it was a successful wedding got married at the age of 19yrs if u are hapi for me God will do it for u.

