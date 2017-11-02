Singer cum actor Tyrese Gibson has pleaded with the court to not take his daughter Shayla away from him.

Tyrese in a video gone viral, begged his “millionaire and billionaire” friends to come to his aid over custody battle of his daughter.He also begged his ex-wife Norma Gibson to drop her fight for a restraining order against him.

“Please don’t take my baby away, I’ve been away from my baby for 2 months,” he says with tears rolling down his cheeks.

“I’m not doing anything illegal by doing this video. I earn 13,999 dollar per month what more do you want from me.

“Nobody showing up for me. I have billionaire and millionaire friends, I’ve been there for you but no body here for me.

“I’m a married man I have moved on with my life, I do not hate her mother.

“I don’t know why you hate me but I don’t hate you, you cant accuse me of doing what I dint do…I never cry.”

Watch video below…



