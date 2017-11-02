Netflix’s hit series “House of Cards” is going to end with its sixth and final season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series began production on its now-final season only a few weeks ago.“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported.

“As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time,” a joint statement from both companies released on Monday read.

The announcement comes after “Rent” actor, Anthony Rapp, accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 years old.

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.

“But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said.

