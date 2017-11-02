Telecom Satellite Television (TStv) yesterday said it had commenced free distribution and installation of 5,000 free decoders nationwide.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Managing Director of the outfit, Dr. Bright Echefu, said the free distribution of its decoders was to ensure proper monitoring and evaluation of its signal strength and quality of channels and programmes nationwide.

“TStv Africa wishes to appreciate all Nigerians for the love, patience and understanding thus far in respect of the brand ‘TStv Africa.’

“Foremost, we are not unaware of our promise to commence full commercial sales and operations of TStv Africa on November 1, 2017 nationwide.

“In line with this commitment of ours, we have commenced the distribution and installation of TStv Africa Promo, free of cost decoders across the country.

“Similarly in a bid to achieve uniformity and evenness in the sales of our decoders nationwide, the accreditation of selected dealers is ongoing in addition to the full branding of the dealers’ outlets across the country.

“The above stated ongoing activities upon confirmation shall constitute a prelude to the commencement of the commercial sale of TStv Africa decoders nationwide.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that we remain committed to our promise to offer premium quality and affordable DTH services across the country seamlessly,” he said.

