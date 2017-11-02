Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) Massive Job Recruitment
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has been implementing the international Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)- assisted Value Chain Development Programme since 2014 in six (6) participating States of Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba and in five (5) Local Government Areas each in all the States. In keeping with the provisions of the financing agreement between IFAD and Federal Ministry of Finance, the FMARD is implementation the programme through the national programme management unit.Based on the progressive increase in workload of Staff and the need to further improve on Programme implementation, part of the credit will be applied to engage the services of an additional officer to enhance technical assistance at the state level.
Conditions of Service
Successful candidates will be engaged for a period of one year ONLY
Candidates engagement is subject to renewal, which will be based on satisfactory performance upon evaluation and availability of funds.
Application Closing Date
14th December, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of credentials to:
FGN/IFAD-Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) National Office,
No. 4 Batna Close,
Off Agadez Crescent,
Off Aminu Kano Crescent,
Wuse 2,
Abuja.
Note
Applicants should please indicate the position they are applying for at the top right hand corner of the envelope.
The position is open to qualified persons including from the serving public Officers
Applications are therefore invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following positions below:
1.) Market Development Officer – Taraba
2.) Market Development Officer – Ogun
3.) Market Development Officer – Niger
4.) Market Development Officer – Ebonyi
5.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Anambra
6.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Benue
7.) Market Development Officer – Benue
8.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Ebonyi
9.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Niger
10.) Market Development Officer – Anambra
11.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Ogun
12.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Taraba
13.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Taraba
14.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Ogun
15.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Niger
16.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Ebonyi
17.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Benue
18.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Anambra
19.) Planning Officer – Anambra
20.) Planning Officer – Taraba
21.) Planning Officer – Ogun
22.) Planning Officer – Niger
23.) Planning Officer – Ebonyi
24.) Planning Officer – Benue
25.) Rural Finance Officer – Niger
26.) Rural Finance Officer – Ogun
27.) Rural Finance Officer – Taraba
28.) Rural Finance Officer – Anambra
29.) Rural Finance Officer – Benue
30.) Rural Finance Officer- Ebonyi
31.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Taraba
32.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Ogun
33.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Niger
34.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Ebonyi
35.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Benue
36.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Anambra
37.) Assistant Accountant – Anambra
38.) Assistant Accountant – Benue
39.) Assistant Accountant – Ebonyi
40.) Assistant Accountant – Niger
41.) Assistant Accountant – Ogun
42.) Assistant Accountant – Taraba
43.) Accountant – Taraba
44.) Accountant – Ogun
45.) Accountant – Niger
46.) Accountant – Ebonyi
47.) Accountant – Benue
48.) Accountant – Anambra
49.) Procurement Assistant – Anambra
50.) Procurement Assistant – Benue
51.) Procurement Assistant – Ebonyi
52.) Procurement Assistant – Niger
53.) Procurement Assistant – Ogun
54.) Procurement Assistant – Taraba
