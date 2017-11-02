The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has been implementing the international Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)- assisted Value Chain Development Programme since 2014 in six (6) participating States of Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba and in five (5) Local Government Areas each in all the States. In keeping with the provisions of the financing agreement between IFAD and Federal Ministry of Finance, the FMARD is implementation the programme through the national programme management unit.Based on the progressive increase in workload of Staff and the need to further improve on Programme implementation, part of the credit will be applied to engage the services of an additional officer to enhance technical assistance at the state level.

Conditions of Service

Successful candidates will be engaged for a period of one year ONLY

Candidates engagement is subject to renewal, which will be based on satisfactory performance upon evaluation and availability of funds.

Application Closing Date

14th December, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of credentials to:

FGN/IFAD-Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) National Office,

No. 4 Batna Close,

Off Agadez Crescent,

Off Aminu Kano Crescent,

Wuse 2,

Abuja.

Note

Applicants should please indicate the position they are applying for at the top right hand corner of the envelope.

The position is open to qualified persons including from the serving public Officers

Applications are therefore invited from suitably qualified candidates for the following positions below:

1.) Market Development Officer – Taraba

2.) Market Development Officer – Ogun

3.) Market Development Officer – Niger

4.) Market Development Officer – Ebonyi

5.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Anambra

6.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Benue

7.) Market Development Officer – Benue

8.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Ebonyi

9.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Niger

10.) Market Development Officer – Anambra

11.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Ogun

12.) Senior Agricultural Officer – Taraba

13.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Taraba

14.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Ogun

15.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Niger

16.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Ebonyi

17.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Benue

18.) Rural Infrastructure Engineer – Anambra

19.) Planning Officer – Anambra

20.) Planning Officer – Taraba

21.) Planning Officer – Ogun

22.) Planning Officer – Niger

23.) Planning Officer – Ebonyi

24.) Planning Officer – Benue

25.) Rural Finance Officer – Niger

26.) Rural Finance Officer – Ogun

27.) Rural Finance Officer – Taraba

28.) Rural Finance Officer – Anambra

29.) Rural Finance Officer – Benue

30.) Rural Finance Officer- Ebonyi

31.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Taraba

32.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Ogun

33.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Niger

34.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Ebonyi

35.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Benue

36.) Management Information System Officer (MIS) – Anambra

37.) Assistant Accountant – Anambra

38.) Assistant Accountant – Benue

39.) Assistant Accountant – Ebonyi

40.) Assistant Accountant – Niger

41.) Assistant Accountant – Ogun

42.) Assistant Accountant – Taraba

43.) Accountant – Taraba

44.) Accountant – Ogun

45.) Accountant – Niger

46.) Accountant – Ebonyi

47.) Accountant – Benue

48.) Accountant – Anambra

49.) Procurement Assistant – Anambra

50.) Procurement Assistant – Benue

51.) Procurement Assistant – Ebonyi

52.) Procurement Assistant – Niger

53.) Procurement Assistant – Ogun

54.) Procurement Assistant – Taraba

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)