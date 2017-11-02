The exceptionally foreseen joint effort between DJ Cuppy and Tekno has been discharged. The melody is “Green Light” and the video has likewise been released.

The Nigerian Born International Female Disk Jockey, DJ Cuppy ran head on head with MMMG Singer Tekno on this New Effort.

DJ Cuppy, who is the First Daughter of Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola is truly doing great In the business.With TV shows, a few gigs at occasions, DJ Cuppy who as of late migrated to Lagos authoritatively discharges her initially single which highlights Triple MG Frontman Tekno.

The video for “Green Light” was coordinated by Sesan.watch video,play video,download,music video

Here is the video:



(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)