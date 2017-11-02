A few days ago, Comedian Ebiye revealed that he has proposed to a video vixen Agnes Ejeme. The engagement photos went viral and blogs/media houses reported about it, with a lot of Nigerians congratulating the young couple.

“Sometimes I think I need a spare heart to feel all the things I feel for you, Glad you’re in my world now @ejeme_agnes #MyOrente

Sources, however, told LIB exclusively that it was a publicity stunt to promote an upcoming project.

