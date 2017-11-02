Self-styled Musical Taliban, Oritsefemi will walk down the aisle with his boo Nabila Fash, as their white wedding takes place on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at The Ark Event Centre, Block 1, Plot 2 Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki Right Side, Lagos.

The singer has also announced the sale of Aso – Ebi for the wedding and according to him, ‘Aso-Ebi for this great day is now out! Please know there are limited numbers, and it will be on first come, first serve. The choice is yours; Ladies: 40k or 25k.

Men: Cap is just 2k’.Nabila Fash, who is a USA returnee, is a PR expert. Oritsefemi got married to his Kaduna born wife at his Lekki home on the 20th of April 2017 in a very private wedding ceremony.

The hitmaker and father of three from different women is super excited with his new found love.

Here is a copy of the classy invitation card:

