4 Useful Gift Ideas For Surprising an African Mom

Good mothers are truly awesome and a source of joy and inspiration to us. It sometimes makes it difficult to find ways to express our affection for them because it just seems like nothing is or will ever be enough to do so. However, there are some nice gift ideas that can help you express some of the affection you feel towards your mother, though you might never be able to fully express it even if you buy all the gifts in the world. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 useful gift ideas for surprising an African mom.Fabrics

There are few things an African mother will love more than a nice Ankara or lace fabric, and you can even throw in a nice chiffon or silk material alongside. You can also consider Guinea Brocade and other nice fabrics to splurge on and spoil your African mom with. She is guaranteed to appreciate this coveted gift.

Shoes and Jewelry

What woman wouldn’t like to be gifted with nice shoes and jewelries. African moms are not an exception. A nice pair of shoes or a nice set of jewelry or maybe even both is sure to put an endearing smile on her face (except of course, wearing jewelry is against her religious beliefs, in which case you can just get her a nice pair of shoes and a nice bag to go along with it).

Pamper Her and Spend Quality Time With Her

With this idea you can kill two birds with one stone by pampering her with a spa day and going along to spend some quality with her (especially if she has been complaining that you don’t spend enough time with her). This, of course, applies more to daughters than sons. For sons, taking her to a nice restaurant to eat some good food and sparing her the stress of having to cook that evening, is a nice way to pamper her and get her heart warm with love and appreciation. You can also take her to the beach (this applies to both sons and daughters) or to see a movie. So if your mom is one that seems to never take time off for herself, this might just be a great gift idea for her.

Get Her a Nice Hamper or Hampers

Depending on the size of your pocket, you can get your mom a nice hamper or hampers with all sorts of goodies and items you know she would love. You can even go a step further by making it a surprise and delivering it to her personally just to see the look on her face when she sees it all. If you are unable to do so personally, delivering it to her as a surprise also works fine. This is definitely a gift that most moms will appreciate and call to thank you profusely for.

