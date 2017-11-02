4 Interesting Ways To Make Life Less Stressful

Life doesn’t have to be so stressful; in fact, if we as individuals are not determined to simplify our lives to the best of our ability, our lives will end up being a truck load of stress and burdens too difficult to deal with. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 interesting ways to make life less stressful on vacation.

Simplify Your Schedule

A hectic schedule is a recipe for heart issues and stress related health problems. You need to remember that you can’t do everything at once, so work to simplify and reduce the unrealistic number of commitments you have to attend to by saying no to some and prioritizing, based on an order of importance, the ones you need to do first. Also, learn to leave some time between your commitments (no matter how small) for you to rest and relax.Develop Healthy Habits

Scientifically, it takes 30 days to break or develop a habit; so it’s possible. This is even easier to do when on vacation because there are less distractions, and you have to take time to really reflect and focus on your life. Take the needed time and work on breaking current habits that are bad for your physical and mental health and well being. Quit smoking, reduce your drinking, try not to worry so much, exercise more and eat healthy food. Just take it one habit at a time, make it a goal or mission and witness your life be better off because of it.

Simplify Your Finances

This is another major source of stress, but it is possible to manage your finances in such a way that it gives you less stress or maybe even no stress at all. For one, don’t live above your means (don’t do it for any reason) and don’t splurge on things that you can’t comfortably afford (and the key word here is ‘comfortably’). A wise man once said that you can only afford something when you have enough money to buy that thing twice. Additionally, try automating your savings, bill payments or debt payments by, for example, leaving a standing order with your bank; spend less on groceries by shopping in bulk as often as you can; and most importantly, find less expensive ways to have fun and vacation. Jumia Travel, a leading travel agency in Nigeria, offers great ways to vacation inexpensively within and outside Nigeria.

Do What You Love

Your present job might not currently be what you are passionate about, but you should try to find ways outside your job to do what you are passionate about. Vacation is a great time to spend on doing things related to hobbies or crafts that you love to do. You can also use weekends and other free time to engage in activities you’re passionate about. Doing what you love is a great way to relieve stress and live a fulfilled life.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)