Wizkid’s second baby mama, Binta Diallo shared these lovely photos of their son, King Ayo dressed up as Captain America for Halloween.

King Ayo whom the singer is still yet to publicly acknowledge is growing really fast and his mother decided to turn him into a superhero for Halloween as he rocked a Captain America suit which seemed perfect on the little lad.His father, Wizkid who recently stormed his childhood area where he received a royal welcome is presently shooting a music video in Surulere, Lagos where he comes from.

Here’s what the cute little man looked like for Halloween:

