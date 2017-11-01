Omawumi performed at World Food Price, in Iowa U.S, and got the 2017 Laureate, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina on his feet.

Adesina who is additionally the present President of the African Development Bank got the honor at the occasion hung on Thursday at the Iowa in the United States.

The occasion had in participation delegate from 50 nations on the planet’s agriculture community.

Two previous African presidents including Nigeria’s previous president Olusegun Obasanjo and other best Nigerian officials were at the occasion close by the vocal goddess, Omawumi. Watch video,play video,enjoy video,music video



Here is the video:



(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)