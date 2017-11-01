Falz slams yahoo boys in new song confirm It’s obvious that Falz is not a fan of Yahoo Boys, he has made it known several times, but now he raises the bar by dedicating a full song to his preaching against Internet fraudsters.

On the single ‘Confirm’, one of the tracks off his recent surprise album, 27, Falz didn’t hold back his displeasure towards Internet fraudsters, calling them thieves.On the first verse, Falz raps;

“Internet gangster, this the first chapter/ This brother just hammer, he collect from one maga/ Him steal person money, na hin he wan dey form swagga/ Everyday for the thief, one day for karma/ So you happy when you log into your online haven, and when you getting richer off another mans savings/ Stop explaining, that be lazy, No excuse you fit give them, No be only una wey be victim of the system/ No, you no be hustler, that one no be work sir

He continues;

“You wan carry duffel duffel, instead make you hustle double, hoping you will realize you’re not in a real life, you’re not sharper than the nigga rocking a pins stripe/ Person talk small, you left threats in the comment section, you never got attention, then you try to flood the mention/ You don forget say this person get some got protection, Get your ass up before you end up for detention.”

Recall that, a few months earlier, Falz broke the internet after he called out artistes who glorify internet fraudsters on an interview with HipTV.

“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future,” he said on the interview.

Falz noted that the effects of such songs were destructive to the younger generation, stressing that artistes should rather engage in singing meaningful songs.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)