Last night in Lagos, a candle night in honour of late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu held at the National Stadium, Surulere.

Obi Madubogwu, who died at the age of 47 on the 28th of August after battling diabetes for several years, will be buried Friday, November 10, 2017 at his hometown in Ogidi, Anambra State.He is survived by his wife, children, and family members.

May his soul rest in peace .

Colleagues spotted at the candle night event include Charles Inojie, Ebele Okaro, Desmond Elliot, Mercy Macjoe, Ogbonna Mary, Emeka Amugo and more.

Here are the photos of the popular faces at the service below:

