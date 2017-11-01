Davido has fired a new shot to rekindle his beef with Wizkid who once called him frog voice. This came in form of a shade in reaction to an interview that featured Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke.

Jim Iyke was asked by The Net to choose between Davido and Wizkid. The Actor pick Davido and gave his reason as seen below.It’s not easy to be a rich kid and still go and work. I’m not sure I’ll be this hardworking if my dad was a billionaire.

An excited Davido quickly posted a video as seen on @ngtrends Instagram page.

He said:

Take that! Don’t be angry at the messenger but the message… common sense media… Laughs.

The Actor was also asked to pick between Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage to which he picked Yemi Alade.

