Born and Raised in Surulere, Wizkid is never for once ashamed to rep his hood,

A young gift, delivered in the 90’s achieved fame and fortune even before turning 20.

Just like his nickname “wizkid”, is defined in the Merriam Webstar dictionary ‘a person who is unusually intelligent or successful especially at an early age’.The Star Singer, Wizkid, is currently in the Country after a fresh tour with American Rapper, Future. The Starboy took the opportunity to visit his hood in Surulere where he grew up.

He was received with cheers from the old and young in the hood who found it awesome to be close to their neighborhood’s biggest musical export.

Enjoy the pictures below.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)