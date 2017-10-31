Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent at the All Progressives Congress’ caucus meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the new Banquet Hall, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Newsmen gathered that the Turakin Adamawa might have travelled out of the country.Newsmen reports that the meeting which started at about 8.45p.m. was being attended by the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Reporters also observed that some participants at the meeting were seen “struggling’’ for photo opportunity with the new SGF.

Others attending the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC national Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, Sen. Bola Tinubu, cabinet ministers and presidential aides.

The meeting was also being attended by governors of Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Jigawa, Benue, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Kebbi, Nasarawa as well as deputy governors of Kwara and Yobe states.

