Processing your UK Visa within 24 hours is now possible in Nigeria as the United Kingdom has launched super priority visa service in Nigeria which is aimed at allowing customers process their applications within 24 hours. In a statement posted on its website, the British high commission said the 24-hours UK visa service was brought up to particularly meet the needs of those requiring urgent traveling service. The British high commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, hailed the introduction of the super priority visa service in Nigeria. He said:“I am pleased to see the super priority visa service being launched in Nigeria.” Noting that the new process will be offered alongside the old one (front of queue processing five to seven-day) and standard (15-day) services, Mr. Arkwright, pointed that those applying in the “Visitors” or “Points Based System Tier 4” are eligible to use the Super Priority Service. He also said the Super Priority Visa service which is aimed largely at key business customers and those needing to travel urgently, would only be available to eligible customers applying in the Abuja and Lagos Visa Application Centres.

Noting that the new process will be offered alongside the old one (front of queue processing five to seven-day) and standard (15-day) services, Mr. Arkwright, pointed that those applying in the “Visitors” or “Points Based System Tier 4” are eligible to use the Super Priority Service.

The service will also costs an additional 750 pounds sterling beside the normal visa fee. Appointments are available from Mondays to Thursday from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Fridays from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Abuja and Lagos centres only. He also said the Super Priority Visa service which is aimed largely at key business customers and those needing to travel urgently, would only be available to eligible customers applying in the Abuja and Lagos Visa Application Centres. The service will also costs an additional 750 pounds sterling beside the normal visa fee. Appointments are available from Mondays to Thursday from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Fridays from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Abuja and Lagos centres only. Onyeama made this at the Town Hall meeting held in Abuja, while shedding light on the foreign policy outlook of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, said the visa free idea was in compliance with the African Union (AU) plan of a single passport and a visa free travel for all African citizens within the continent by 2020. Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that African travelers may no longer be required to obtain visas to enter the country from next year. Extending the Super Priority Visa service to Nigeria is another example of how the UK is leading the world in the provision of premium visa services for those coming to the UK to visit, do business or study.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)