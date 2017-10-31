The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that no bank or its agents would ever call bank customers or send emails/text messages requesting for passwords or details or the personal identification numbers (PIN).

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned the general public of scammers who send unsolicited text messages to bank customers.

The apex bank in a new statement warned bank users to mindful of these text messages on Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The statement signed by the director, corporate communications for the CBN, Ibrahim Mu’azu said the apex bank has noticed that some individuals send these text messages to unsuspecting customers.Mu’azu said: “It has come to the notice of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that certain unscrupulous individuals have been sending unsolicited mails and text messages to unsuspecting bank customers, alerting them about deactivation or suspension of their bank accounts due to uncompleted Bank Verification Number (BVN) registration process.”

He said: “An example of such messages reads thus: “Dear customer, due to the new BVN policy by the CBN your account has been deactivated and to activate call.”

Mu’azu said the CBN wishes to warn Nigerians and the general public that such messages are intended to lure bank customers to reveal their personal account details which could be used to defraud them.

“The public is hereby warned that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and deposit money banks nor their employees or agents would ever call bank customers or send emails/text messages requesting for passwords or details or the personal identification numbers (PIN).”

He said: “Bank customers are therefore advised to personally visit their banks for any issue requiring disclosure of personal details.”

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)