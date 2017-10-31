5 Ways To Make Your Budget Hotel More Comfortable

A budget hotel may not be as reasonably comfortable when compared with a luxury hotel. Despite this, you can make it feel like home away from home by doing some certain things. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these things.

Check your hotel room

You need to do an on-the-spot check before you move into your room. Check the bed, bed sheets and pillow to ensure they are clean. Also, you can sit on the bed and listen to see if you have a particularly noisy room. If you do not like the room or you cannot deal with the noise, you can ask for another one.Take control of noise

Honking horns or voices from the TV in the room next door can keep you up all night. To ensure a comfortable night’s sleep, endeavour to come prepared with earplugs or a source of white noise. White noise helps you relax and fall asleep fast.

Bring your own toiletries

You never know whether you will like the toiletries provided by your hotel. Using products you rely on at home will help you maintain your comfortable routine and surround yourself with familiar scents.

Keep yourself entertained

There are situations whereby you are bored. As such, you will be in search of how to entertain yourself. In these situations, it’s important to bring your own entertainment, whether that’s an iPad with your favourite songs or a laptop you can use to watch movies.

Bring your own bedsheet

If you want to get a great night’s sleep, consider bringing your own bed sheets with you on your trip. You won’t have to worry about suffering from allergies especially if you use your own bedsheet.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)