Bola Tinubu, on Monday refused to comment on the current clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection in 2019. The former Lagos State Governor told journalists not to discuss the issue of Buhari’s 2019 anticipatory reelection bid with him.Tinubu said this while addressing State House Correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

When asked whether he agrees with different groups and individuals calling on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, Tinubu responded, “Don’t discuss that one with me.”

