Omotola Jalade Pregnant Or Adding Weight? See Her Look To Saraki Daughter’s Wedding

Nollywood actress Omotola, a good friend of Senate President Bukola Saraki’s family was among the celebrities who graced Saraki’s first daughter, Tosin Saraki’s wedding in Lagos yesterday.Omotola rocked a highly embellished dress which looks like a maternity gown to the event which held at the Ballroom, Eko Convention Centre on Saturday.

Take a closer look at Omotola’s look to the event in the video and photos below….

Some of her colleagues are of the opinion that she might be pregnant or just gaining weight.

