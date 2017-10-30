Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tunji Balogun also known as Teebillz has confessed that he must have gone crazy to have ever thought of leaving his wife, Tiwa Savage following the controversy that rocked their marriage last year.

He took to his Snapchat to confess and said: ‘this babe is so fucking sexy. I must have lost my mind to wanna leave all these goodies’.He had earlier in an interview with Linda Ikeji TV revealed that before the supposed suicide attempt, he realized that something was wrong with him as he couldn’t help himself.

Going down memory lane, he blamed most of the actions on his upbringing. He said,“I was that guy that growing up, I couldn’t eat three square meals per day. It’s lack of fulfilment because I pushed myself too hard. It got to a point I didn’t want to be around people. I just wanted to be on my own. I was so messed up in my head. I was trying to use things to get away from my head. At some point in my life, I depended on alcohol to get through.”

“Nothing was interesting to me at one point.” On when he started having suicidal thoughts, TeeBiiz said, “It was actually three to four months before my incident. Everyone around me, that is the closest people to me, they knew it. I even had a conversation with them that ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I feel like killing myself.’ They didn’t know what to do, they weren’t informed or educated.”

According to Tee Billz, one good thing that happened to him after the ugly incident was that he had discovered his own value and purpose in life. “I just want to be me and enjoy life. I am my own best friend now

