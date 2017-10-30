Friends can be the best thing in the world. But at times, they can be the worst too. Your friends may seem nice and trustworthy, but are they improving your relationship with your partner or ruining it?

Do you find yourself jumping from one relationship to another all the time? Do you think there’s something wrong with you? Sometimes, it may not be you. It may be your friends who are unknowingly messing your relationships up for you without your notice.It may be jealousy, malice or a veiled attempt to be better than you, but sometimes even the best of friends can turn out to be real backstabbers, at least when it comes to love.

Here are circumstances when your friends could turn out to be your worst relationship nightmare.

Your friends think your date’s not good enough

You date someone you really like but your friends think your date’s obnoxious or ugly? At times like these, you may start wondering yourself if you have made the wrong choice. And once you start thinking, it’s easy to mentally turn even a perfect partner into an ugly hag.

Friends who constantly want your attention

Do your friends constantly butt in when you are hanging out with your new lover? To your friends, gate crashing your romantic date may seem like a laugh. But it can actually piss your new date off.

If your friends constantly whine about how much time you spend with your new squeeze? Real friends give you a choice. Bad friends only care about their own fun.

Talking about past relationships

Past relationships are always sensitive. When you and your date are hanging out with your friends, do your friends constantly talk about your exes or about the way you used to behave around an ex just to have a laugh?

Friends who want you to cheat

Your friend may love one night stands, but they really shouldn’t be trying to convince you to do the same when you are in a relationship. It’s easy to be manipulated by friends you trust, but sometimes you need to space yourself from these kinds of friends who don’t want your romantic relationships to evolve into something better.

Friends who make you ignore your lover

When you are out with your lover and your friends, do your friends constantly try to keep you occupied or try to split both of you into separate conversations?

Friends who make you ignore your lover by constantly trying to keep you engrossed in another conversation or take you to another part of the room are never good for your budding relationship.

Friends who flirt with your lover

There are bad friends and then there are worse. Friends who flirt with your new date behind your back are the worst kind. If your friend tries to put you down, or calls up your lover and speaks for hours when you are not around, there’s a good chance that your friend is looking for ways to break both of you up and enter the picture.

They disrespect your partner

Do you feel like your friends ignore your new lover or treat them disrespectfully while hanging out together? If you feel it, chances are, it’s true. When your friends disrespect your date, it reflects badly on you as a lover.

Your friends speak ill of you

Do your friends treat you disrespectfully when you are with your date? Your friends should help you impress your date and win a lover over, not make you look bad. If your friends put you down in front of your lover, they’re probably jealous or annoyed.

They always show the worst side

Do your friends offer bad advice or tell you to break up with your partner over the smallest of reasons? If your friends always make you see the worst in your partner, they may not be such good friends after all. If they have good reasons, perhaps they are only trying to help you.

Your friends know your amorous secrets

If you have been good friends for a while, your friends would definitely know your dirty secrets. Do your friends pull your leg or threaten to reveal all your dirty secrets in front of your new lover when all of you go out together? Even if it’s just a joke and they don’t say anything out loud to your new lover, these kinds of conversations will always rouse doubts in your new lover and may even strain your new relationship beyond repair.

Friends who know too much

Do your friends know every little secret about your partner? You may like those discussions you have with your friends about partners, and affairs, but your partner may not like it when you share your relationship’s intimate details with your friends. Avoid talking about intricate details with your friends, especially when it comes to your partner and their embarrassing areas

[Kate Halim writes at katehalim.blogspot.com]

