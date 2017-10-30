J Alexander will be present at the sophomore edition of the GTBank Fashion Weekend alongside other style icons on the 11th and 12th of November. Here are a few fun facts about him.

When you think of J Alexander what comes to mind? The style icon who won fashion hearts and the world over as a feisty judge on America’s Top Model? Or do you view him as the “fashion fairy godmother” that transforms awkward wannabes into fierce supermodels?You are right in both instances. Miss J, as he is fondly called on the American Reality TV show, America’s Next Top Model, is much more than that and at 59, he is still setting the fashion world ablaze with his expertise, style, advice, and experience. Miss J is going to be present at the sophomore edition of the GTBank Fashion Weekend, which holds on 11th and 12th November 2017, alongside other style icons to share from the wealth of his knowledge and participate in Africa’s finest fashion fair. Here are a few fun facts about him:

J Alexander originally wanted to be an accountant: Alexander initially dreamed of becoming an accountant. However, after realizing that the job was too confining for his persona and after meeting the then-president of Elite Model Management Monique Pillard, he decided that he was made for the fashion industry. Impressed with his style, Pillard then signed him to her agency and sent him to Tokyo, where he graced the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier and he hasn’t looked back since then. Think GTBank can convince him to give accountancy a try again?

He has coached some of the world’s biggest models: Alexander’s career as a runway coach began accidentally; he would coach models backstage and eventually became recognized for his skills as a coach. He has been coaching and casting since 1991. Through working hard and smart, he eventually rose to prominence in this field when he coached the supermodels Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks and also model Kimora Lee Simmons. He has also worked with other runway models for popular designers such as Valentino, Galliano, Bill Blass, Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Nina Ricci.

Every outfit Miss J wears on ANTM, he made for himself by hand: J Alexander has famously stated “with the exception of the nurse’s outfit: “I did make the hat and the bag. “All the dresses that you see me wear at the challenges, I actually sit down with a needle and thread, not even with a sewing machine, and make them all by hand. I made the ruffles and everything.” Seriously what can’t J Alexander do?

He has also appeared on international versions of Top Model: J Alexander has also being a judge and runway coach on other versions of Top Models such as Canada’s Next Top Model, Holland’s Next Top Model, Korea’s Next Top Model, Estonia’s Next Top Model and Scandinavia’s Next Top Model. Alexander appeared on the 4 May 2008 episode of Finland’s version of ANTM. In 2009 and the 2011 final, Alexander appeared on Britain’s Next Top Model.

He’s a stickler for good posture: J Alexander takes good posture so seriously that it is one major feature of his book “Follow the Model: Miss J’s Guide to Unleashing Presence, Poise, and Power” When asked if he advises strangers about their posture, he said, “I told Mischa Barton at a Marc Jacob’s show to sit up straight. She looked at me like I was completely mad. She was sitting in front of me and it was painful to watch her so I put my hand out and pushed the middle of her back, and I told her, ‘You’re hurting my back just looking at you.”

This year’s Fashion Weekend promises to be bigger and is scheduled to hold at Plot 1 Water Corporation, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. So, why be somewhere else when you can attend the event and be at Miss J’s Masterclass?

