October 30, 2017

29-year-old Nigerian Man Becomes Youngest Senior Lecturer in UK University

Salihu Dasuki has emerged the youngest senior lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University. The 29-year-old announced his resumption to work as a senior lecturer of Computing, on Twitter.

Dasuki graduated with a first class degree in Information Technology from Eastern Mediterranean University, North Cyprus at 21. He went ahead to bag his Masters and PhD at Brunel University, UK, in 2012.

