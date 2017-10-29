A 42-year old man, Gerald Onuimo who engaged a 52-year old woman, Mrs Christiana Ojukwu and was with her for 10 years as lover has landed in trouble after he dumped the older woman and secretly married another lady.

The embittered Christiana discovered and insisted that Gerald cannot dumped her.

She said it’s not possible for him to marry another lady at this stage after she had assisted him with her money to set up his business, and all they shared together.She asked Gerald to send the wife away and come back or refund the money he had collected from her to the tune of N600,000 in 2006 which he used to set up his business.

However, Gerald insisted that he had offered her enough ‘services’ and wanted to start his own family and will not marry her as she requested.

According to PM Express, Christiana got married years ago but her husband left her and their 3 kids in Nigeria for about 30 years. She later met Gerald at the airport and they later became lovers.

According to Gerald, since he entered into the relationship he was not allowed to talk to any other woman or marry as his family had wished. He narrated that he begged her to let him marry since his younger ones had all gotten married but she refused. She told him that if he wanted to marry that she was the one he will marry.

Gerald further explained that he was trapped in the relationship because he could not present her to his family members as the woman he wanted to marry because she was far older than him.

On her part, Christiana admitted that Gerald was her lover for so many years and her children knew about their relationship. She said all that she wanted from him was to refund the money he had collected from her since he was no longer interested in the relationship but he refused.

The embattled Christiana went to the police and reported the case as fraud, Gerald was arrested and taken to Isolo Magistrates court for the alleged offence.

He pleaded guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

However, he was remanded in prison custody pending when he perfected his bail condition.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.K Shonubi adjourned the matter till November 21, 2017 for trial.

