The love of money is the root of evil. Even for those of us who make money legitimately, if you are not very careful it can make you ‘to do and to undo’; if you know what that means.

The change from a loving sugar daddy to live-in @bus!ve s##x machine. Read this lady’s story:Suddenly, 28yrs old Rosemary Ndlovu can’t handle the demands of Mike Nyathi, 66. She moved into the man’s Suburbs house in Bulawayo as a 21-year-old some years back. Her hopes and dreams were to eventually become the then 59-year-old man’s wife.

Today things have changed, he has become a m0nster. She doesn’t want cash again, she wants to run.

He has phys!cally @bused me on several occasions, the reason being that I should be submissive to him. He also says I am a pr0s-titute.

As if that’s not enough, he is also in the habit of forcing himself on me and when I refuse he would beat me up. When I told him that I was no longer interested in the relationship he threatened to k!ll me, said Rosemary in a Zimbabwean court while crying that she’s too young to live a miserable life.

But Mr. Mike laughed off the accusations. Instead, he is of the view that his young woman has found a younger lover.

He claims, “We only had a misunderstanding after I discovered she had another boyfriend and she’s no longer coming home. I don’t know where she now stays.

The magistrate, after listening to both parties, said the man should stop the alleged verbal and physical harassment and allow her go her way if she wants.

