Actress Funke Abisogun AlHassan who gave birth to a newborn baby a few days ago has sadly died. Her husband, Taofiq Alhassan excited announced a few days ago that she had given birth.

Sadly, her friend announced that she had passed on yesterday evening. She wrote:ADIEU FUNKE…

Just days ago, people celebrated with you for the delivery of Ur baby, now the Sun set at noon and U are no more…

May God look after the new born child and give Ur husband, the family, friends of the family and the industry at large the fortitude to bear the loss.

Good night Funke Abisogun @funkealhassanabisogun, wife of my brother Taofeek Al Hassan Abisogun. May her soul rest in peace. Amen!

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)