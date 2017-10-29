After he learnt that his girlfriend was pregnant for him, a Nigerian man identified as John reportedly bought his South African girlfriend’s husband a G-Wagon to apologize. It was gathered that after the man received the car, he forgave John for sleeping with his wife. Daily Live, a South-African news website reported that after giving the man the car gift, John said;“I know what I did is wrong but I feel better he has accepted my gift. He accepted that his wife, my girlfriend, is pregnant and will soon give birth to my son. He was angry at first but when I presented the car to him his anger vanished”.

Speaking on the incident, a South African lady close to the family said though the family of the pregnant wife could not hold back her disappointment and anger toward the man, as she claimed that Nigerian men would never take South-African men seriously after hearing this.

She said, “Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed.” When contacted, the husband who didn’t want to be named said, “it is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened.

She said, “Nigerian men will never take our men seriously. What kind of a man accepts a gift from a man who impregnated his wife? He will impregnate her again and buy the stupid husband another car. I am so disappointed.” When contacted, the husband who didn’t want to be named said, “it is wrong to say I am stupid. The point of the matter is we cannot reverse what happened.

We sat down as men and sorted the issue. The Bible says we must forgive and forget. I have always dreamed of driving a G-wagon. Christmas came early for me and my family. “The baby will be born and I’ll take care of him as my own. If the father wants to take him to Nigeria I wouldn’t mind. I will give my wife the support she needs always. “That is what marriage is all about. I love my wife and will not leave her because of a mere pregnancy.”

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)