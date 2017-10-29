Job Recruitment For Relationship Officer at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)
The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Relationship Officer
Location: Lagos
Division: Capital Market Division
Department: Domestic Primary Market Department
Report to: Head – Domestic Primary Market Department
Estimated Date of Resumption: Friday, December 1st, 2017
Key Responsibilities
Prospect companies to bring them to list on The Exchange’s Boards – ASEM, Main Board and Premium Board
Market and sell various products & services of the NSE to prospective and existing listed companies to increase the listing value proposition
Develop, and maintain trusted relationships with the leadership and executive level of listed companies, e.g. CEO, CFO, and Board Members
Promote listed company interface with The Exchange through participation at “bell ringing” ceremonies, “Facts behind the Figures” and attendance at relevant NSE events
Develop expertise in assigned industry sector(s) to enhance marketing and relationship management
Understand the business needs and operations of the potential and listed companies’ community
Contribute to the achievement of listing sales goals and retention of revenue
Through pro-active relationship management, identify new products / incremental revenue opportunities
Present to industry associations on capital markets and listing related issues
Respond to enquiries from prospective and listed companies
Organize periodic forums with listed companies as determined by market conditions and The Exchange’s business imperatives
Work closely with the Product Management team and other teams to provide market intelligence on ongoing product and service development
Generally act as the main point of contact for listed companies with The Exchange
Qualifications and Experience
A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Business Admin / Finance / Accountancy / Law / Banking or other related discipline
3 to 7 years client facing experience in the Capital Markets / Investment Banking/ Asset Management / Financial Services / manufacturing / commerce / agricultural / transport / telecoms or oil and gas sectors
MBA, professional and other post graduate qualifications will be an added advantage.
Functional Competencies:
Analytical Thinking
Business Development
Client Relationship Management
Conflict Management
Content Development and Delivery
Information Management
Behavioural Competencies:
Attention to Detail
Collaboration
Customer Service
Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)
Influence
Integrity
Inter-Personal Relations. Apply Here
