The Nigerian Stock Exchange, services the largest economy in Africa, and is championing the development of Africa’s financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Relationship Officer

Location: Lagos

Division: Capital Market Division

Department: Domestic Primary Market Department

Report to: Head – Domestic Primary Market Department

Estimated Date of Resumption: Friday, December 1st, 2017

Key Responsibilities

Prospect companies to bring them to list on The Exchange’s Boards – ASEM, Main Board and Premium Board

Market and sell various products & services of the NSE to prospective and existing listed companies to increase the listing value proposition

Develop, and maintain trusted relationships with the leadership and executive level of listed companies, e.g. CEO, CFO, and Board Members

Promote listed company interface with The Exchange through participation at “bell ringing” ceremonies, “Facts behind the Figures” and attendance at relevant NSE events

Develop expertise in assigned industry sector(s) to enhance marketing and relationship management

Understand the business needs and operations of the potential and listed companies’ community

Contribute to the achievement of listing sales goals and retention of revenue

Through pro-active relationship management, identify new products / incremental revenue opportunities

Present to industry associations on capital markets and listing related issues

Respond to enquiries from prospective and listed companies

Organize periodic forums with listed companies as determined by market conditions and The Exchange’s business imperatives

Work closely with the Product Management team and other teams to provide market intelligence on ongoing product and service development

Generally act as the main point of contact for listed companies with The Exchange

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Business Admin / Finance / Accountancy / Law / Banking or other related discipline

3 to 7 years client facing experience in the Capital Markets / Investment Banking/ Asset Management / Financial Services / manufacturing / commerce / agricultural / transport / telecoms or oil and gas sectors

MBA, professional and other post graduate qualifications will be an added advantage.

Functional Competencies:

Analytical Thinking

Business Development

Client Relationship Management

Conflict Management

Content Development and Delivery

Information Management

Behavioural Competencies:

Attention to Detail

Collaboration

Customer Service

Effective Communication Skills (Written & Oral)

Influence

Integrity

Inter-Personal Relations. Apply Here

