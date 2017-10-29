One of the Duo(PSquare),Peter Okoye says how he has been sidelined and also the ongoing family squabble between himself and brothers Jude and Paul for “four years” despite remaining united for the sake of Psquare.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Arguably Nigeria’s biggest band, Psquare disbanded in September after Peter resolved to walk away. He would later launch his solo career by signing a distribution deal with US record label Empire, and most recently, releasing a new single ‘Cool It Down’.The song has been the most trending video on routine since its release a few days ago.

In an interview with Vibe Magazine, Peter shed fresh light on the Psquare infighting.

“Last year, nobody knew what was happening. ‘When are you guys releasing a song?’ They did not know we were fighting but we’d still go on stage and perform. All I wanted was to keep the family together but what the fans wanted was to have Psquare,” he said.

“We gave you guys Psquare even though the family had been fighting for about four years-even as of last year that we claimed we were back. I cannot even face the shame of making the fans feel that we are okay.

“We are not okay. It’s not healthy. I don’t have any problem with their own family. The wives, everybody. I am cool with them. I don’t know what’s wrong. I don’t know why it looks as if the hatred is on my family. I’ve tried to ask them what the problem is but nobody is telling me anything.”

While insisting that he’s after “peace,” Peter said he started speaking about the issue on social media because he didn’t want people to get the wrong impression about him or his stand on the matter.

He said: “The reason why I started responding to social media is because there was something that came out one time. I was advised “Peter do not say anything” but it’s affecting me today. When my brother put out that he sings and writes all the songs. I never responded but right now, there are 50% of our fans and some groups that believe Peter doesn’t sing. All because I wanted peace. But now if you say anything about me, I will respond.

“I don’t respond harshly if you’ve noticed. I’m not like last year. I decided to calm down because my family is more important here. I cannot trade my family. If you do not like it, don’t be my fan.”

The singer-dancer said Psquare may one day reunite, but only if the lost respect is regained.

“Being apart is the best solution at the moment. It’s not pride. It’s not ego. It’s respect. We’ve lost it,” he added.

