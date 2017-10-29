Nollywood actress Chesan Nze has revealed that she can’t marry a man who earns salary or older than 45. She made the declaration in an interview with Vanguardngr. When asked what it takes to win her heart, she said: “The guy must be educated, God-fearing, cute enough to give me good-looking kids.

He must also be rich, hardworking and independent. When I say independent, I mean he must be a boss man, a boss of himself, not one who works under anybody. I can’t marry a man who collects salary. I’m a boss lady, so, I must marry a boss man too. The limit age I can date is 45years.”

