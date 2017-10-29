In an exclusive interview with Vibesng, Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr P who talked about his new single ‘Cool it down’, also talked about his issue with his twin brother and elder brother.

According to him, while he wanted was to keep his family together, all fans wanted was to have Psquare. He further disclosed that the Okoye brothers’ feud has lingered for four years.

“Some individuals decided to separate two individuals by saying this person is better than this person but my motto is, if you steal from Peter to pay Paul, you’re paying P-Square. Oh I hate this Peter. Well if you see two of us onstage with Peter on one side and Paul on the other side, you will watch the show like this (covering one side of his face with his phone).

The reason why I started responding to social media is because there was something that came out one time… My brother is my twin, fine, but you keep telling me blood is thicker than water. Obviously you think Paul is my blood and my family is the water? You guys better be out of your minds. Being apart is the best solution at the moment. It’s not pride. It’s not ego. It’s respect. We’ve lost it. Last year, nobody knew what was happening.

‘When are you guys releasing a song?’ They did not know we were fighting but we’d still go on stage and perform. All I wanted was to keep the family together but what the fans wanted was to have Psquare. We gave you guys Psquare even though the family had been fighting for about four years – even as of last year that we claimed we were back.

I cannot even face the shame of making the fans feel that we are okay. We are not okay. It’s not healthy. I don’t have any problem with their families- the wives, everybody. I am cool with them. I don’t know what’s wrong. I don’t know why it looks as if the hatred is on my family. I’ve tried to ask them what the problem is but nobody is telling me anything.”

