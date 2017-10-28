KLY, a popular South African singer showered praises on Nigeria’s Starboy, Wizkid over the starboy’s influence on his music.

In KLay’s tweet that went viral, he publicized about the support he received from the Starboy and how it has helped him cross the international boundaries.In his tweet, the singer made mention of Wizkid being the first international artiste to show interest in his music. He also added that Wizkid paid for the video of their collaboration, “Scrrr” (Pull Up Remix).

