Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, known as Kcee, in a chat with HipTV, has said “big songs” don’t guarantee that the owner of the song would smile to the bank.

When asked about the progress of the artistes signed to Five Star Music, the record label he co-owns with his brother Emeka Okonkwo, who’s better known as E-Money.“Kcee said some people in the Nigerian music industry have “big songs just for the song”.

“They are doing their best and they are doing what they can and we are also doing our best. God has plans for everybody, I think they are doing well,” Kcee told Hip TV.

“Even some people with big songs don’t even make any money. Some people have big song just for the song. We are not regretting and we are not complaining.”

Kcee says his experience – with Harrysong – will not deter him from supporting upcoming artistes.

“I will never stop because it is part of me. I am going to be supporting up and coming artistes. We are going to use a lot of approach[es],” he said.

“A lot of artistes get it twisted when you try to support them from scratch. They don’t understand the helping hand, some of them take it for granted. I know God is still going to give me the strength and resources to keep doing.”

