Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has given a subtle reply after he was dissed by Nigerian writer Onyeka Nwelue who accused him of living a fake life.

Don Jazzy has reacted in a discreet manner after he was accused by Nigerian writer, Onyeka Nwelue of being broke. Nwelue had alleged that the Mavin boss lives as a tenant and is broke.“Don Jazzy is a tenant. He is broke. Forget everything.” Nwelue alleged.

He encouraged young Nigerians to be real to themselves and not allow celebrities who live fake lives to deceive them.

“Garb yourself with some self-esteem, self-confidence and self-pride. We are all poor. Us and the celebrities. All the celebrities in Nigeria,” Nwelue wrote.

He added: “Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke. They are like me. They don’t have the money they tell you they have. Many of them I have seen their bank statements. I don’t care if they start avoiding me now. I know better. Stop feeling inadequate, young people. You see as I beg for money publicly, that is how these celebrities suffer and beg for money secretly.”

Although many people know that Nwelue assertion is wrong, they still expected a harsh reply from Don Jazzy. However, he disappointed many with his reply as he said:

“True talk,” Then added: “May God provide for us sha.” Don Jazzy is one of the heavyweights in the music industry and has many artistes signed to his label.

The producer cum singer once in a while takes to his social media handle to help people in need.

