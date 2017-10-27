Unilever Nigeria – Welcome to Unilever, a global multinational and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with products sold in over 190 countries and more than 2 billion consumers across the world who use our amazing products everyday!

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Fixed Assets Accountant

Job Number: 17000FS7

Location: Oregun, Lagos

Function: Finance

Job Schedule: Full-time

Reports to: Global/Category/Region/Local: TBC

Main Purpose

Responsible for maintenance of the company Fixed Assets to ensure that company fixed asset policies on acquisition, depreciation, capitalisation, verification and disposals of fixed assets are complied with.

The role also ensures that transactions in respect of the above processes are correctly accounted for.

Main Accountabilities

Ensures Fixed Asset verification and tagging is carried out as stipulated in policy.

Ensures reconciliation of the Fixed Assets register to the general ledger.

Responsible for managing physical control of assets e.g movement from one location to another (with the use of movement forms, gate pass etc)

Ensure monthly depreciation is charged correctly and booked to results

Liaises with the Federal Ministry of Industries annually to get the certificate for Capital Allowances which is used to reduce the company tax liabilities.

Accounts for Work in Progress and quarterly capitalisations

Accounts for additions to fixed assets

Accounts for disposals and profit/loss on of fixed assets

Prepares input into both local and statutory reporting as it relates to fixed assets.

Takes responsibility of own development

Key Environment

Internal – Interfaces Finance and other departments, particularly supply management on asset acquisition/disposal

External – Liaises with the Federal Ministry of Industries.

Relevant Experience

Good excel skills

Good interpersonal skills

Inclination to learn and grow

An accounting graduate or possession of levels of accounting professional examination.

Minimum of 2-3 years experience in accounting job is required

Ability to work in a team

Application Closing Date

24th November, 2017.

