Unilever Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Fixed Assets Accountant (Bsc/Hnd)
Unilever Nigeria – Welcome to Unilever, a global multinational and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with products sold in over 190 countries and more than 2 billion consumers across the world who use our amazing products everyday!
At Unilever, you can shape your own path as you work with the brands and people that drive our sustainable business growth.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Fixed Assets Accountant
Job Number: 17000FS7
Location: Oregun, Lagos
Function: Finance
Job Schedule: Full-time
Reports to: Global/Category/Region/Local: TBC
Main Purpose
Responsible for maintenance of the company Fixed Assets to ensure that company fixed asset policies on acquisition, depreciation, capitalisation, verification and disposals of fixed assets are complied with.
The role also ensures that transactions in respect of the above processes are correctly accounted for.
Main Accountabilities
Ensures Fixed Asset verification and tagging is carried out as stipulated in policy.
Ensures reconciliation of the Fixed Assets register to the general ledger.
Responsible for managing physical control of assets e.g movement from one location to another (with the use of movement forms, gate pass etc)
Ensure monthly depreciation is charged correctly and booked to results
Liaises with the Federal Ministry of Industries annually to get the certificate for Capital Allowances which is used to reduce the company tax liabilities.
Accounts for Work in Progress and quarterly capitalisations
Accounts for additions to fixed assets
Accounts for disposals and profit/loss on of fixed assets
Prepares input into both local and statutory reporting as it relates to fixed assets.
Takes responsibility of own development
Key Environment
Internal – Interfaces Finance and other departments, particularly supply management on asset acquisition/disposal
External – Liaises with the Federal Ministry of Industries.
Relevant Experience
Good excel skills
Good interpersonal skills
Inclination to learn and grow
An accounting graduate or possession of levels of accounting professional examination.
Minimum of 2-3 years experience in accounting job is required
Ability to work in a team
Application Closing Date
24th November, 2017.
