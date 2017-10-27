First Bank of Nigeria Limited Entry-level Recruitment 2017
First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.First Bank of Nigeria Limited is recruiting to fill the vacant positions below:Job Position: Content Writer – Intern
Ref No: 1700002L
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full-time
Schedule: Temporary
Shift: Standard
Employee Status: Entry Level
Job Description
The Ideal Candidate should be enthusiastic, self- motivated and possess an inherent love for writing.
Should have basic training and experience in the art of copywriting, creating unique content for the web and the development of engaging content that can be used in marketing or advertising campaigns.
The content writer will be responsible for:
Sourcing for content for our social media and newsletters
Sourcing for appropriate content for our blogs
Ideal candidates should have:
Experience in writing for blogs
Excellent writing skills with the ability to adopt different styles/tones
Ability to think quickly, make decisions
Organization and creativity
Great with social media
Knowledge of WordPress will be a plus
Excellent communication skills.
Desired Characteristics
Successful interns will be expected to:
Demonstrate leadership abilities
Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.
Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.
Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.
As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:
Challenging work assignments
Developmental feedback
Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space
Qualifications/Requirements
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment
Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive
Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines
Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing,
Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months
Must have an advanced to fluent level of English
Job Position: Infographic and Graphic Designer Intern
Requisition ID: 1700002O
Location: Lagos
Schedule: Temporary
Job Type: Full-time
Job Description
The Ideal Candidate should be adept in the creative use of pictures and words to express ideas.
Must have experience in the use of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator to create winning communication tools that can be used in marketing or advertising campaigns.
Responsibilities
The Infographic and Graphic Designer Intern will be responsible for:
Collaborating with the marketing department and support campaigns with design solutions.
Learning from designers, how to apply design theory to marketing campaigns and advance techniques
Creating infographics that will be distributed through social media.
Creating graphics and design layouts for ads, flyers, email newsletters, blog, and social media accounts.
Qualifications/Requirements
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment
Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive
Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines
Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing, Computer Science, Engineering
Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months
Must have an advanced to fluent level of English
Ideal candidates should have:
Ability to work and execute assigned responsibilities in a discrete manner
Enthusiasm for the design process and attentiveness to different project goals
Dexterity in the use of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator
Experience in creating graphics and a solid grasp of design concepts
Detail oriented, with an ability prioritize to ensure that all assignments are completed in an accurate and timely manner
Desired Characteristics
Successful interns will be expected to:
Demonstrate leadership abilities
Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.
Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.
Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.
As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:
Challenging work assignments
Developmental feedback
Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space
Job Position: Web Designer Intern
Requisition ID: 1700002M
Location: Lagos
Schedule: Regular
Job Type: Full-time
Job Description
Our ideal intern should have an eye for clean and artful web designs capable of creating amazing user experiences.
Must have user interface design skills that can be leveraged on in the design of e-newsletters and other e-publications that are appealing to the eyes.
The Web Designer Intern will be responsible for:
Building, editing, testing and launching segmented email campaign designs
Conceptualizing original website design ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex expressions
Creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to communicate interaction and design ideas
Performing Quality Assurance and testing of all aspects of email campaigns
Ideal candidates should be:
Proficient in HTML and CSS coding.
Familiar with email marketing tools and techniques
Excellent communication skills.
Organized, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments.
Desired Characteristics
Successful interns will be expected to:
Demonstrate leadership abilities
Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.
Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.
Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.
As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:
Challenging work assignments
Developmental feedback
Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space
Qualifications/Requirements
Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing, Computer Science, Engineering
Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months
Must have an advanced to fluent level of English
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment
Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive
Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines
Job Position: Community Manager/Social Media Intern
Requisition ID: 1700002N
Job Location: Lagos
Schedule: Temporary
Job Type: Full-time
Job Description
Creating and implementing social media and communication campaigns to align with marketing strategies
Working with the creative team to provide engaging text, image and video content for social media accounts
Monitoring and providing reports on feedback and online reviews
Our ideal Community manager/ Social media intern must be able to create and maintain a strong online presence for the FirstBank brand.
The individual should be tech-savvy with experience in the extensive use of social media accounts to promote the Bank’s offerings.
The Community Manager/Social Media Intern will be responsible for:
Qualifications/Requirements
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment
Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive
Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines
Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing,
Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months
Must have an advanced to fluent level of English
Ideal candidates should have:
Proven work experience as a Social media coordinator
Expertise in the use of multiple social media platforms
Knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics will be an added advantage
Desired Characteristics
Successful interns will be expected to:
Demonstrate leadership abilities
Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.
Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.
Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.
As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:
Challenging work assignments
Developmental feedback
Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space.
Job Position: Motion Graphic Designer/Video Animator Intern
Ref No: 1700002Q
Location: Lagos
Schedule: Temporary
Job Type: Full-time
Job Description
Ideal intern must be able to conceive, design and execute motion graphics for use on our social media channels
The Motion Graphic Designer/Video Animator Intern will be responsible for:
Creating several motion graphic elements.
Adopting visual design software to refine illustrations
Developing prototypes and models to use in various products to maximize aesthetic consistency
Brainstorming new ideas, layouts and graphics
Ideal candidates should:
Have the ability to work well in a collaborative environment
Own and be proficient in the use of Adobe suite including After Effects.
Possess working knowledge of motion graphics and industry standard creative software.
Have knowledge and experience in video editing.
Desired Characteristics
Successful interns will be expected to:
Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.
Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.
Demonstrate leadership abilities
Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.
As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:
Challenging work assignments
Developmental feedback
Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space
Qualifications/Requirements
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment
Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive
Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines
Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing, Computer Science, Engineering
Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months
Must have an advanced to fluent level of English
Job Position: PHP Developer Intern
Requisition ID: 1700002P
Job Location: Lagos
Schedule: Temporary
Shift: Standard
Job Type: Full-time
Job Description
Our ideal PHP Developer must be dedicated to the craft and should have written codes that they are proud of. The PHP Developer Intern will be responsible for:
Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
Adopt industry best practices
Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary.
Writing “clean”, well-designed codes
Produce detailed specifications
Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
Qualifications/Requirements
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment
Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive
Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines.
Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Computer Science, Engineering or related Departments
Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months
Must have an advanced to fluent level of English
Ideal candidates should have:
Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services
Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, Ebay etc)
Proven Software Development experience in PHP
Understanding of open source projects like Joomla, Drupal, Wikis, osCommerce, etc
Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX etc
Benefits
As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:
Challenging work assignments
Developmental feedback
Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space
Desired Characteristics
Successful interns will be expected to:
Demonstrate leadership abilities
Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.
Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.
Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.
