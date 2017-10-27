First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings. With more than 10 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.First Bank of Nigeria Limited is recruiting to fill the vacant positions below:Job Position: Content Writer – Intern

Ref No: 1700002L

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full-time

Schedule: Temporary

Shift: Standard

Employee Status: Entry Level

Job Description

The Ideal Candidate should be enthusiastic, self- motivated and possess an inherent love for writing.

Should have basic training and experience in the art of copywriting, creating unique content for the web and the development of engaging content that can be used in marketing or advertising campaigns.

The content writer will be responsible for:

Sourcing for content for our social media and newsletters

Sourcing for appropriate content for our blogs

Ideal candidates should have:

Experience in writing for blogs

Excellent writing skills with the ability to adopt different styles/tones

Ability to think quickly, make decisions

Organization and creativity

Great with social media

Knowledge of WordPress will be a plus

Excellent communication skills.

Desired Characteristics

Successful interns will be expected to:

Demonstrate leadership abilities

Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.

Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.

Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.

As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:

Challenging work assignments

Developmental feedback

Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space

Qualifications/Requirements

Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment

Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive

Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines

Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing,

Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months

Must have an advanced to fluent level of English

Job Position: Infographic and Graphic Designer Intern

Requisition ID: 1700002O

Location: Lagos

Schedule: Temporary

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

The Ideal Candidate should be adept in the creative use of pictures and words to express ideas.

Must have experience in the use of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator to create winning communication tools that can be used in marketing or advertising campaigns.

Responsibilities

The Infographic and Graphic Designer Intern will be responsible for:

Collaborating with the marketing department and support campaigns with design solutions.

Learning from designers, how to apply design theory to marketing campaigns and advance techniques

Creating infographics that will be distributed through social media.

Creating graphics and design layouts for ads, flyers, email newsletters, blog, and social media accounts.

Qualifications/Requirements

Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment

Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive

Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines

Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing, Computer Science, Engineering

Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months

Must have an advanced to fluent level of English

Ideal candidates should have:

Ability to work and execute assigned responsibilities in a discrete manner

Enthusiasm for the design process and attentiveness to different project goals

Dexterity in the use of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator

Experience in creating graphics and a solid grasp of design concepts

Detail oriented, with an ability prioritize to ensure that all assignments are completed in an accurate and timely manner

Desired Characteristics

Successful interns will be expected to:

Demonstrate leadership abilities

Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.

Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.

Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.

As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:

Challenging work assignments

Developmental feedback

Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space

Job Position: Web Designer Intern

Requisition ID: 1700002M

Location: Lagos

Schedule: Regular

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

Our ideal intern should have an eye for clean and artful web designs capable of creating amazing user experiences.

Must have user interface design skills that can be leveraged on in the design of e-newsletters and other e-publications that are appealing to the eyes.

The Web Designer Intern will be responsible for:

Building, editing, testing and launching segmented email campaign designs

Conceptualizing original website design ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex expressions

Creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to communicate interaction and design ideas

Performing Quality Assurance and testing of all aspects of email campaigns

Ideal candidates should be:

Proficient in HTML and CSS coding.

Familiar with email marketing tools and techniques

Excellent communication skills.

Organized, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments.

Desired Characteristics

Successful interns will be expected to:

Demonstrate leadership abilities

Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.

Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.

Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.

As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:

Challenging work assignments

Developmental feedback

Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space

Qualifications/Requirements

Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing, Computer Science, Engineering

Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months

Must have an advanced to fluent level of English

Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment

Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive

Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines

Job Position: Community Manager/Social Media Intern

Requisition ID: 1700002N

Job Location: Lagos

Schedule: Temporary

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

Creating and implementing social media and communication campaigns to align with marketing strategies

Working with the creative team to provide engaging text, image and video content for social media accounts

Monitoring and providing reports on feedback and online reviews

Our ideal Community manager/ Social media intern must be able to create and maintain a strong online presence for the FirstBank brand.

The individual should be tech-savvy with experience in the extensive use of social media accounts to promote the Bank’s offerings.

The Community Manager/Social Media Intern will be responsible for:

Qualifications/Requirements

Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment

Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive

Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines

Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing,

Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months

Must have an advanced to fluent level of English

Ideal candidates should have:

Proven work experience as a Social media coordinator

Expertise in the use of multiple social media platforms

Knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics will be an added advantage

Desired Characteristics

Successful interns will be expected to:

Demonstrate leadership abilities

Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.

Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.

Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.

As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:

Challenging work assignments

Developmental feedback

Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space.

Job Position: Motion Graphic Designer/Video Animator Intern

Ref No: 1700002Q

Location: Lagos

Schedule: Temporary

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

Ideal intern must be able to conceive, design and execute motion graphics for use on our social media channels

The Motion Graphic Designer/Video Animator Intern will be responsible for:

Creating several motion graphic elements.

Adopting visual design software to refine illustrations

Developing prototypes and models to use in various products to maximize aesthetic consistency

Brainstorming new ideas, layouts and graphics

Ideal candidates should:

Have the ability to work well in a collaborative environment

Own and be proficient in the use of Adobe suite including After Effects.

Possess working knowledge of motion graphics and industry standard creative software.

Have knowledge and experience in video editing.

Desired Characteristics

Successful interns will be expected to:

Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.

Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.

Demonstrate leadership abilities

Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.

As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:

Challenging work assignments

Developmental feedback

Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space

Qualifications/Requirements

Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment

Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive

Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines

Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Mass Communication, Public Relations and Advertising, Digital Marketing, Computer Science, Engineering

Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months

Must have an advanced to fluent level of English

Job Position: PHP Developer Intern

Requisition ID: 1700002P

Job Location: Lagos

Schedule: Temporary

Shift: Standard

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

Our ideal PHP Developer must be dedicated to the craft and should have written codes that they are proud of. The PHP Developer Intern will be responsible for:

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Adopt industry best practices

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary.

Writing “clean”, well-designed codes

Produce detailed specifications

Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality

Qualifications/Requirements

Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment

Confident self-starter who has demonstrated drive

Excellent organization skills, ability to independently prioritize multiple tasks and work to deadlines.

Fresh Graduates or Undergraduates of Computer Science, Engineering or related Departments

Available to work full time for a period of 3 – 6 months

Must have an advanced to fluent level of English

Ideal candidates should have:

Good knowledge of relational databases, version control tools and of developing web services

Experience in common third-party APIs (Google, Facebook, Ebay etc)

Proven Software Development experience in PHP

Understanding of open source projects like Joomla, Drupal, Wikis, osCommerce, etc

Demonstrable knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX etc

Benefits

As valuable members of our team, FirstBank interns will receive many benefits including:

Challenging work assignments

Developmental feedback

Opportunities to network and learn from industry leaders within the marketing communications and digital space

Desired Characteristics

Successful interns will be expected to:

Demonstrate leadership abilities

Have High performance standards with a passion to achieve positive business results.

Be Curious with a desire to learn and expand skill set.

Be Flexible, adaptable, and open to change.

(Visited 73 times, 77 visits today)