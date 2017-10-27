The Chevron Nigeria Mooring Master Trainee Job Recruitment 2017 application form is out and the online registration has commence. Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, with subsidiaries conducting business worldwide including Nigeria.

The Chevron Nigeria Oil and Gas hereby wish to invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Mooring Master Trainee

Location: Delta (Escravos)

Job Description

The Mooring Master acts as Chevron representative on Export Tankers.He is the point of contact with government representatives and officials during exports to ensure efficient, coordinated export activities are achieved.

Perform export tanker arrival safety inspection and ensures compliance of Export Tankers, Masters, Officers and crew with Chevron requirements.

Document performance and condition of export tankers, prepare reports for CVX Clearance and vetting system.

Responsible for advising Export tanker Captain, officers and crew on safe activities with the following key activities:

Safe pilotage/Mooring operations and export tanker approach to berths

Conducting safe mooring and unmooring operations

Safe cargo hose conneciton and disconnection

Export paperwork, including sampling and calculations of cargo volumes

Responsible for export tanker safe position keepiong once export tanker is safely moored at Chevron Terminals.

Monitor mooring system and equipment while export tankers berthed at Terminals.

Supervision of Mooring Technicians during all mooring operations and hose conneciton and disconnection.

Hold back tug connection and disconnection

Pre-loading activities including all check lists

Communication between export tanker, Terminal and hold back tug

All Cargo/Ballast Handling operations

Coordination with his Supervisor on export operations planning, including:

Export tanker scheduling

Partner requirements

Cargo discrepancies

Operational issues resolution

Export tanker operations

Inward and outward clearance

All aspects of government and agent liaison

The Mooring Master shall have:

An unlimited Class 1 Deck License with an appropriate dangerous cargo endorsement for crude oil.

Served in a senior capacity on board tankers > 25.000 tonnes during their sea going career for at least 36 months.

Skill in the shiphandling of large tankers. Offshore Marine Terminal operations.

Served for a minimum of (10) years as a Mooring Master experienced with safe berthing of tankers at offshore terminal export facilities.

Takes a proactive role in safetry and environmental management consistent with Policy 530, API RP 14C/14J guidelines, ISGOTT, OCIMF guidelines, applicable maritime regulatory requirements and accepted industry standard for safety and environmental practices.

Monitors and supports Field HES programs including safety training , compliance reviews, near-miss/incidents investigation and reporting emergency preparedness and response spill reporting and response, safety and communications meetings and process improvement initiatives.

Complies with Chevron behavioral safety principles.

Responsible for ensuring training of new recruits and trainee Mooring Masters/Loading Masters is conducted in a timely and professional manner.

An extensive knowledge of SPM type facilities including but not limited to export operations and maintenance of all equipment and systems.

High quality communications skills and be able to coordinate activities remotely when operating outside of normal work locations.

Core skills associated with Bridge Resource Management are essential all Mooring Masters must be able to understand personal limitations and assess operational risk in order to develop mitigation plans.

Capability of working a 28/28 day rotational assignment in a remote location

Support the implementation of the Chevron Operational Excellence Management System – OEMS processes, ensures all marine operations conducted at Chevron Terminals are completed safely and in compliance with the Company Safe Operating Procedures.

Qualification For Chevron Nigeria Mooring Master Trainee Job Recruitment 2017:

Unlimited Ocean-Going Master Mariner license with “Dangerous Cargo” (Oil & Gas) endorsement

Experience:

A minimum of ten (10) years’ experience in marine transportation, offshore terminals, mooring and cargo transfer operations

Additional Requirement:

Demonstrated skills in pilotage of large Crude Oil and Liquefied

Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels

Demonstrated ability to work harmoniously in a team

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office Suite

Proven ability to co-ordinate loadinJclischarging of vessels

Exceptional leadership and mentoring skills

Remuneration and Conditions of Service

The salary attached to this position and the general conditions of service including medical benefits are very attractive and fall within the range obtainable in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

Method of Application

Apply following the steps below:

Click: http://careers.chevron.com

Click on find a job

Now Click on Nigeria

Click on apply for a job

Type in Nigeria in the “Search jobs by location icon”

Note

Interested candidates should provide active and functional telephone numbers and email addresses.

Candidates who miss any notifications from the company due to non-functional phone numbers/emails will not be given further consideration.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Hard copy and multiple applications for a position would not be entertained

Application Deadline: 10th November, 2017.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)