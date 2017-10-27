*7 Surprising Benefits of Drinking Hot Water*

It has become an everyday ritual for you to kick off your day with a hot

cup of coffee or tea to warm your body. When you drink water, you prefer it

cold. But do you know that regularly drinking very warm water, especially

in the morning has a handful of benefits? Well, if you don’t, read on to

discover the surprising benefits of drinking hot water!

*Shed weight *

If you are trying to shed a few kilos, then endeavour to drink a glass of

hot water and lemon in the morning. Besides this, hot water will also help

to break down the body fat.*Improves blood circulation*

When you drink hot water, the fat deposits in the body are eliminated. This

flushes out the toxins that are circulating throughout the body and then

enhances blood circulation.

*Aids digestion*

Hot water can dissolve things you’ve eaten that your body might have had

difficulty digesting.

*Relieves nasal and throat congestion*

Drinking hot water is a natural way to deal with colds, coughs and a sore

throat. It helps to remove phlegm from the respiratory tract. As such, it

can offer relief from a sore throat. It also helps in clearing nasal

congestion.

*Menstrual pains*

Hot water can also help in reducing menstrual pains. The heat of the water

has a calming and soothing effect on the abdominal muscles, which

eventually can help to cure cramps.

*Prevents premature ageing*

Toxins make the body to age faster. One of the ways to get rid of toxins

and detoxify your body is by drinking hot water. So, know that hot water

can delay the ageing process.

*Constipation*

Drinking very warm water in the morning on an empty stomach can help

improve bowel movements and aid constipation while breaking down foods as

they smoothly pass through the intestines. This will help return your body

back to normal functioning.

