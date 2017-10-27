7 Surprising Benefits of Drinking Hot Water
It has become an everyday ritual for you to kick off your day with a hot
cup of coffee or tea to warm your body. When you drink water, you prefer it
cold. But do you know that regularly drinking very warm water, especially
in the morning has a handful of benefits? Well, if you don’t, read on to
discover the surprising benefits of drinking hot water!
*Shed weight *
If you are trying to shed a few kilos, then endeavour to drink a glass of
hot water and lemon in the morning. Besides this, hot water will also help
to break down the body fat.*Improves blood circulation*
When you drink hot water, the fat deposits in the body are eliminated. This
flushes out the toxins that are circulating throughout the body and then
enhances blood circulation.
*Aids digestion*
Hot water can dissolve things you’ve eaten that your body might have had
difficulty digesting.
*Relieves nasal and throat congestion*
Drinking hot water is a natural way to deal with colds, coughs and a sore
throat. It helps to remove phlegm from the respiratory tract. As such, it
can offer relief from a sore throat. It also helps in clearing nasal
congestion.
*Menstrual pains*
Hot water can also help in reducing menstrual pains. The heat of the water
has a calming and soothing effect on the abdominal muscles, which
eventually can help to cure cramps.
*Prevents premature ageing*
Toxins make the body to age faster. One of the ways to get rid of toxins
and detoxify your body is by drinking hot water. So, know that hot water
can delay the ageing process.
*Constipation*
Drinking very warm water in the morning on an empty stomach can help
improve bowel movements and aid constipation while breaking down foods as
they smoothly pass through the intestines. This will help return your body
back to normal functioning.
