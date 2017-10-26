Rebecca Ferguson never farted in front of Zayn Malik when she dated him.

The 31-year-old singer has a self-imposed rule that she never breaks wind in front of her lovers, although she admits holding it in during the first few dates can lead to a painful stomach, and she often wants the guy to leave so she can “get a little bit loose”.

During Thursday’s (26.10.17) episode of UK TV show ‘Loose Women’, the brunette beauty – who was appearing as a guest panelist – was part of a discussion about whether it’s possible to be too comfortable with a partner, before the chat turned to flatulence.Rebecca said: “It’s early days with me and my boy at the minute, but I’m kind of … No, I don’t, ever. But, what I do think is when you get to the stage where you’ve – we’ve all been there – the first couple of dates where your belly is absolutely killing you and you just want them to go, because you’re like … that’s when you need to go ‘Look love, I like you a lot but it’s time for things to get a little bit loose.’ “

And the ‘Nothing’s Real But Love’ singer was then asked specifically about her relationship with former One Direction star Zayn – whom she dated for four months in 2011 – and she was adamant she “definitely didn’t” fart when he was around.

She said: “I definitely didn’t, with that particular partner. I didn’t, no.”

Although she may not have broken wind in front of the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker – who is now in a long-term relationship with Gigi Hadid – Rebecca previously claimed she paid for almost all the dates they went on during their time together, as Zayn was still a teenager and had very little cash at the time.

During a separate appearance on ‘Loose Women’ in August this year, Rebecca said of Zayn whilst discussing whether you should quiz a guy about his earnings on a first date: “We were young so I would pay the bills quite a lot, yeah. I paid out a lot and people were quite surprised by that.”

Nadine Coyle has dismissed claims she’s still feuding with Cheryl Tweedy.

The former Girls Aloud singer was believed to be embroiled in a feud with her ex-bandmate and has claimed the resentment from Cheryl – who gave birth to her first child with Liam Payne, a son named Bear, in March – came from her jealousy about Nadine’s vocal abilities and being chosen for the lead parts on their songs, an issue also shared by the rest of the band, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding.

But now, Nadine – who has daughter Anaiya, three, with her boyfriend Jason Bell – has dodged questions about their rivalry, saying she’d simply ask the star “how she’s getting on” in her life if they were to meet up face-to-face.

Asked what she would say to Cheryl, 34, if they crossed paths, Nadine said: “[I’d say] ‘Hello! Hello, how are you doing? How are you getting on?’ Because she as a young baby, I have a daughter so I know what it’s like when they’re that age.”

Nadine, 32, has also insisted she would “never” say she was the best singer in the group – which was formed through talent competition ‘Popstars: The Rivals’ – as she believes each member had different strengths.

When asked if she felt as though she was the strongest vocally, she said: “I would never say such a thing. The competition was that you all auditioned as yourselves and then they put the band together. The great thing about a band is that there’s so many different personalities, so there’s always going to be somebody that’s somebody else’s favourite. You know, people loved Sarah the blonde, loads of energy, kind of a rocker, and everybody has their different personalities that people can attach to. And that is the great thing about being in a band.”

And the Irish beauty – who is re-launching her solo career with new single ‘Get To Work’ – has said there is “no emotional scar” between the five members of the ‘Sound of the Underground’ hitmakers.

Speaking on UK television show ‘Loose Women’, she said: “It’s a great thing that you can work together for so long. I’m not even from the same country as them really, so it would be really difficult. And we’re all from different cities, so it was everybody having to meet on a TV show and then put together in a band, and for us, we were the lucky ones. It worked out really really well for us, there’s no emotional scar.”

Mandy Moore has described her family as “extraordinarily close” with no secrets.

The ‘This Is Us’ actress’ mother Stacy left her father Donald for a woman a decade ago and both of her brothers are openly gay and she is proud that her loved ones are open about who they are.

Mandy, 33, told the new issue of PEOPLE magazine: “Nobody is hiding who they are. There are no secrets in our lives. I love and support my mom and my brothers with my whole heart. And nothing makes me happier than seeing anybody live their authentic self, and to choose love. If anyone can find love, I support it, I salute you and I celebrate that.”

Mandy is naturally “protective” of her mother and siblings but she’s optimistic that society is getting to a point where people’s sexual orientation is not such a big deal.

She said: “I feel a certain amount of protectiveness. I definitely won’t stand for that. But I feel like we’re at a time in our culture when we’re able to have a much more open dialogue.

“I’m encouraged and excited that eventually we’re going to get to a point where none of this matters. Sexual preference or orientation just won’t factor in anymore. I think we’re inching closer to that.”

Meanwhile Mandy – who is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith and was previously married to musician Ryan Adams – recently revealed that she sees motherhood as the “next chapter” in her life.

Speaking in a preview clip for Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, she said: “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. I think that’s definitely the next chapter for me … I’ve been waiting for the right person and the right time.”

Ashley Judd has detailed the sexual harassment she allegedly faced at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

The 49-year-old actress was one of the first women to publicly accuse the disgraced producer of sexual harassment in The New York Times exposé, and she has now detailed her encounter with the mogul – who now stands accused of harassing or sexually assaulting over 40 women over a 30-year period – at his Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel room two decades ago.

She said: “I thought no meant no. I fought with this volley of ‘no’s’ which he ignored. Who knows, maybe he heard them as maybe. Maybe he heard them as ‘yeses’. Maybe they turned him on. I don’t know.”

The ‘Divergent’ actress claims Weinstein – who was recently fired from The Weinstein Company – asked to give her a massage and told her to watch him shower, and after he refused to let her go, she finally told him she would do what he asked when she won an Oscar for being in one of his movies.

She added: “He just kept coming at me with all this other stuff, and finally I just said ‘When I win an Oscar in one of your movies, OK?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, when you get nominated.’ I was like, ‘No! When I win an Oscar.’ And then I just fled.”

Ashley admits part of her feels “shame” for making such a deal with the producer, but understands she did whatever she could to get out of the situation, which she knows is “good enough”.

She continued: “Am I proud of that? I’m of two minds. The part that shames myself says no. The part of me that understands the way shame works says ‘That was absolutely brilliant, good job kid. You got out of there, well done.’ It’s a very important word, shame, and it’s a very important thing to talk about. So we all did the best we can, and our best is good enough. And it’s really OK to have responded however we responded.”

Ashley also claims Weinstein approached her about her deal a few years later when he thought he had found a script which would win her an Oscar, but says he “let her out” of the agreement.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer for an interview on ‘Good Morning America’ which aired on Thursday (26.10.17), Ashley said: “[He said], ‘Remember that little agreement we made. Think I got that script for you. Hey, just looking around for the material.’

“I was coming right at him … He looked at me and he said, ‘You know, Ashley, I’m gonna let you out of that little agreement we made. And I said, ‘You do that, Harvey. You do that.'”

